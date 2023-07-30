iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.70

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.70 and last traded at $45.64, with a volume of 49659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.81.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $501.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 66,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.