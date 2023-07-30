IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ISEE has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 15.53 and a current ratio of 15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.06. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $2,352,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,202.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,500 shares of company stock worth $4,640,840. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,128,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,426,000 after purchasing an additional 377,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after buying an additional 2,843,747 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,812,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,987 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,518,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,736,000 after buying an additional 134,845 shares in the last quarter.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Free Report)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with unmet medical needs. The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and STAR or OPH2005 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal recessive Stargardt disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.