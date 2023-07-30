JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. JAKKS Pacific has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $183.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.11.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $107.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.12 million. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $745,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 17.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 10.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 41.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

