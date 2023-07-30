Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target to $18.00

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

Vale Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:VALE opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $19.31.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vale will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vale by 155.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

