Jeffrey Richart Geygan Purchases 5,800 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $33,292.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 676,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Richart Geygan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 9,201 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $52,629.72.

On Friday, July 21st, Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 9,443 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $54,486.11.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 11,100 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $63,381.00.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Shares of RMCF opened at $5.91 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

