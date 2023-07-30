Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) PT Raised to €26.60

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2023

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONYGet Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley to €26.60 ($29.56) in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JRONY stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

(Get Free Report)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.