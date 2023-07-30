Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $174.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.21. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

