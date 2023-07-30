Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 297,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.5% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $46,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

NYSE JNJ opened at $174.48 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.21. The firm has a market cap of $453.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

