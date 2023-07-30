Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.
Insider Activity
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.48 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $453.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.21.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
