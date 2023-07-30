Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lessened by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,587 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

NYSE JNJ opened at $174.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $453.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 96.36%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.