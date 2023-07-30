Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Increased by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $174.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $453.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

