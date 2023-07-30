Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Increased by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.3% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849,148 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The stock has a market cap of $453.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

