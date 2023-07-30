JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 3,100

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,040 ($38.98) to GBX 3,100 ($39.75) in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RELX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.93) to GBX 2,200 ($28.21) in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,930 ($37.57) to GBX 2,960 ($37.95) in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,913 ($37.35) to GBX 2,915 ($37.38) in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.15) to GBX 2,700 ($34.62) in a report on Monday, July 3rd.
Relx Trading Down 0.4 %
RELX opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
