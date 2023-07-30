JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 3,100

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,040 ($38.98) to GBX 3,100 ($39.75) in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RELX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.93) to GBX 2,200 ($28.21) in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,930 ($37.57) to GBX 2,960 ($37.95) in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,913 ($37.35) to GBX 2,915 ($37.38) in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.15) to GBX 2,700 ($34.62) in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

RELX opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Relx by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

