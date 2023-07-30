JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $500.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $450.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $483.91.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $396.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.03. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $484.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 30.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.5% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Charter Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.