Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $243.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $217.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.16. Kadant has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $229.90.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.63 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kadant by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Kadant by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

