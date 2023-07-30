Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $243.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, May 8th.
Kadant Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $217.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.16. Kadant has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $229.90.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant
In other news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kadant by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Kadant by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
Kadant Company Profile
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.
