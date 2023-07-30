Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 323,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,322 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $77,851,000 after purchasing an additional 101,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 45,942 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $51,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,575.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Kearny Financial Corp. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $579.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.59.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $43.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently 69.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kearny Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.