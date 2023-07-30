Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $261,082.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,216 shares of company stock worth $3,974,878. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

