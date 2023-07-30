L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $192.26 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $174.55 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

