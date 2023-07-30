Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) PT Lowered to $270.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.88.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.7 %

LH opened at $214.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $166.93 and a 12 month high of $222.33.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

