Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,597,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 105,203 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $15,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 23.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,325,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,191 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 23.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 37,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 14.5% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LADR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.89. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 87.81, a current ratio of 87.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 82.14%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

