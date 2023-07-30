Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSTR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $203.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.45. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $137.51 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 756.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $54,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 298.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 299,303 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,416,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 1,704.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,724,000 after purchasing an additional 151,358 shares during the last quarter.

About Landstar System

(Get Free Report

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.