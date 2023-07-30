Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $125.00

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$125.00 and last traded at C$124.95, with a volume of 2443 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$123.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$383.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$111.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$109.46.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

