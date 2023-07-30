LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY) vs. Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Head to Head Contrast

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and LATAM Airlines Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Country Airlines $894.44 million 1.34 $17.68 million $0.87 24.51 LATAM Airlines Group $9.36 billion 45.25 $1.34 billion N/A N/A

LATAM Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sun Country Airlines.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Country Airlines 5.44% 10.68% 3.51% LATAM Airlines Group 18.02% -45.94% 13.64%

Risk and Volatility

Sun Country Airlines has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 3.45, suggesting that its share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sun Country Airlines and LATAM Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Country Airlines 0 2 3 0 2.60 LATAM Airlines Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.57%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Summary

LATAM Airlines Group beats Sun Country Airlines on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc. with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. It operates through a fleet of 54 Boeing 737-NG aircrafts, which includes 42 passenger fleet and 12 cargo aircrafts. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services primarily in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. It offers other services, such as ground handling, courier, logistics, and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

