Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lear from $141.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $41,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,291 shares of company stock worth $2,709,541 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Lear Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $154.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.38. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Lear’s payout ratio is 43.63%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

