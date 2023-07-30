LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. LeMaitre Vascular has set its Q2 guidance at $0.30-0.35 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $1.15-1.28 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.54 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.20%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.98. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $68.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.57.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $139,394.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,371,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,906,631.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $139,394.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,371,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,906,631.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,096.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,663 shares of company stock worth $9,642,430. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.