LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) PT Raised to $27.00 at Needham & Company LLC

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.93. LendingTree has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $49.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.42 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $182,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,348.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in LendingTree by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 564,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in LendingTree by 73.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 63,646 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in LendingTree by 2,706.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the first quarter worth about $213,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

