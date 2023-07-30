Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.69

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 41219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNVGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Lenovo Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lenovo Group Increases Dividend

Lenovo Group ( OTCMKTS:LNVGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7462 per share. This is a boost from Lenovo Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.