Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 34,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $516,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,263,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,118,459.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $275,600.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,171,817.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 34,290 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $516,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,263,685 shares in the company, valued at $49,118,459.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,615 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 20.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,183 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,948,000 after buying an additional 734,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,344,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,944,000 after buying an additional 52,526 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 181.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Liberty Energy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after buying an additional 2,417,129 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LBRT opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Featured Articles

