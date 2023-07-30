Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 7,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lilium Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LILM opened at $1.22 on Friday. Lilium has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06.

Get Lilium alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lilium by 126.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Lilium by 96.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,711 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lilium by 250.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lilium by 1,114.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Lilium

A number of research firms have recently commented on LILM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

(Get Free Report)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.