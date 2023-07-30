Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Short Interest Update

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LIN shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.33.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN opened at $388.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $391.61.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. Linde’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Linde

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

