LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 204.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $54.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.26. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

