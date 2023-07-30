Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives C$141.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$141.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on L. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$149.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$126.50 to C$128.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins set a C$133.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$116.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$118.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.95. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$105.57 and a twelve month high of C$129.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.10.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.56 by C($0.01). Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of C$13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 7.6177215 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.446 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Articles

