Loop Capital Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $142.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TXRH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.45.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $109.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $118.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,087,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

