LSV Asset Management Acquires 10,900 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.2% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 663,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth $34,519,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,369,000 after purchasing an additional 385,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 479,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 95,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNK shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.97 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

Insider Activity at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 9,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $132,204.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,384.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading

