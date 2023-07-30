LSV Asset Management Buys 20,100 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 319.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in JOYY were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in JOYY by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after acquiring an additional 906,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in JOYY by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,581 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in JOYY by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,241,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,230,000 after buying an additional 576,992 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in JOYY by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 606,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,145,000 after buying an additional 122,319 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in JOYY by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,905,000 after buying an additional 23,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. JOYY Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.49.

JOYY Increases Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $583.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.76 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 7.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. JOYY’s payout ratio is 137.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on JOYY in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

JOYY Company Profile

(Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.