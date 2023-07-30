LSV Asset Management Buys 3,900 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,441,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 108.9% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 115,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 60,244 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 17.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $919.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.09 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCRN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.