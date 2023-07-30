LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 51.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 447.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBC opened at $10.39 on Friday. Luther Burbank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $530.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Luther Burbank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

