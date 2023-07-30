LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3,012.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 31.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

PFIS stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $339.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.28.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $26.72 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William E. Aubrey II bought 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $104,418.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William E. Aubrey II bought 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $104,418.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. Tulaney bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,598. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,815 shares of company stock worth $145,875 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

