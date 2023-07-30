LSV Asset Management Has $1.09 Million Stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Varex Imaging by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,116,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after purchasing an additional 345,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,122,000 after acquiring an additional 76,727 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,146,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after acquiring an additional 168,322 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,959,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,827,000 after acquiring an additional 144,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,556,000 after acquiring an additional 156,521 shares during the last quarter.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.22 million, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay K. Kunkel sold 9,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $199,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,996.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VREX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Varex Imaging from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

About Varex Imaging

(Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.