LSV Asset Management Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) by 143.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,802 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Meridian were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Meridian by 19.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Meridian by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Meridian during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Meridian during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Meridian during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 48.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Stock Performance

MRBK stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83. Meridian Co. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $133.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.45.

Meridian Dividend Announcement

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Meridian had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $24.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meridian Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Meridian from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Meridian Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

