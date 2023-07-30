LSV Asset Management Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNLC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 57.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 49,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Bancorp by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

FNLC opened at $26.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $295.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.51. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44.

First Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.