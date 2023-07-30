LSV Asset Management Has $499,000 Stock Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Univest Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Univest Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,517,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,617,000 after acquiring an additional 30,579 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Univest Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,335,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Univest Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,310,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after acquiring an additional 40,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martin P. Connor acquired 5,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Univest Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UVSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $19.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Univest Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.63 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Equities analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

