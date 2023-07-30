LSV Asset Management Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Computer Task Group were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 65,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 999,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. 61.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

Shares of CTG stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTG. StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Task Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Computer Task Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

