LSV Asset Management Has $738,000 Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $6.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($1.50). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.