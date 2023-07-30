LSV Asset Management Has $806,000 Position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Insider Transactions at Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

In related news, CEO John P. Albright acquired 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $68,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,191.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINE opened at $16.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a market cap of $235.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 85.94%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

