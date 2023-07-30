LSV Asset Management Increases Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 210.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 36,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $1,874,737.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,912.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,547 shares of company stock worth $5,285,601 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on AMPH. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.86. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $63.72. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $140.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

