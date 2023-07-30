LSV Asset Management Increases Position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) by 1,095.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,296 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. 23.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $31.53 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $372.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.27.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

