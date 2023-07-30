LSV Asset Management Increases Position in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Medallion Financial were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medallion Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Medallion Financial by 478.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 68,549 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Medallion Financial by 49.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Medallion Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MFIN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Medallion Financial Price Performance

Medallion Financial stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $63.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.