LSV Asset Management Invests $696,000 in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,392 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACNB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ACNB in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ACNB by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACNB Stock Performance

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51. ACNB Co. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ACNB Dividend Announcement

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.08 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ACNB Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACNB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ACNB in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on ACNB in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on ACNB in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ACNB in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett D. Fulk acquired 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $26,010.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,931 shares in the company, valued at $55,072.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,511 shares of company stock valued at $74,177 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACNB Profile

(Free Report)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Further Reading

