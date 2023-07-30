LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Riverview Bancorp were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 411,131 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 39,486 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 27,706 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 419,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 26,006 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 23,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RVSB. TheStreet lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Riverview Bancorp from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of RVSB opened at $5.66 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $119.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 23.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

